Social Media Flooded With Video of Lebanese Soldier Who Stood up Against Israeli Forces

The Lebanese social media was flooded with a video that showed one of the Lebanese forces clashing with an Israeli soldier, preventing him from unrolling barbed wire fence in the south of Lebanon.

With members of the UN peacekeeping forces (UNIFIL) present and who saught to to prevent any clashes or escalation, the video showed Lebanese and Israelis soldiers holding rifles and arguing over the barbed wire that is being unrolled near the Lebanese village of Meiss Ej Jabal.

In the widely-shared video, a Lebanese soldier was heard yelling at the Israeli forces to step back “behind the tree”, preventing them from getting past the Lebanese border.

The video was shared on hashtag “Behind the tree” on Twitter bringing all Lebanese from all religions and backgrounds to express their pride in the soldier and their army.

Translation: “I am going to tell my grandchildren that I had lived to see an Arab soldier holding a gun pointed at an Israeli soldier!”

This comes as part of the latest escalations on the Lebanese-Israeli borders, following Israel’s launch of "Operation Northern Shield," in November, to spot alleged tunnels dug by Hezbollah near the border. Israel confirmed they found four “attack” tunnels that crossed from Lebanon to Israel.