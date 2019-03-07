Social Media Goes Crazy About Boys Sexual Romp Allegations of Late King of Pop

(AFP)

In light of the pedophilia accusations that were sparked against late King of Pop Michael Jackson earlier this week, controversy swirled among the late singer's fan base dividing opinions between those who are shocked by the revelations and deniers.

It all comes after broadcasting HBO’s documentary “Leaving Neverland” that was named after Jackson’s California residence on Sunday.

In the four-hour documentary, two men appeared to accuse Jackson of extensive sexual abuse when they were under 10 years old.

The two men who had earlier denied Jackson molested them and had supported him against authorities went to provide shocking facts.

In response, several radio networks worldwide went to ban Michael Jackson’s music. The Australian Nova Entertainment Company became the first to take action after the accusations were aired and shortly after, it was followed by more stations in Australia, New Zealand, and Canada.

The documentary has divided opinions, particularly after the pop star’s family took to the media to condemn the allegations and call it “public lynching” of the King of Pop.

Opinion online has been divided.

Some called into question the reasons that led the victims to come out to media now and reveal those secrets.

Others accused them of receiving money to take part in this "cancel culture campaign" of the King of Pop.

While others voiced support for the victims calling to support victims of sexual abuse around the world.

For the late singer who was one of the most prominent stars of all time, these are not the first accusations that surfaced against him.

In 1993, Evan Chandler accused Jackson of sexually abusing his 13-year-old son. The Pop King denied the allegations and settled out of court saying he fell a victim of false allegations by people who wanted to make money out of him.