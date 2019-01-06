Stroll of U.S. General in Baghdad’s Mutanabbi Street Bring Memories of 2003 American Invasion

(Socialmedia)

Footage of U.S. Marine-General Austin Renforth strolling in Baghdad’s well-recognized Mutanabbi Street topped the social media Saturday.



The deputy commander of the U.S Forces in Iraq had a tour, reportedly, along with several U.S. soldiers in their military uniforms. Iraqi General Jalil Rubaie also accompanied them on the Baghdad streets in, what officials described: “To smooth Iraqis and reassure them of the security and stability in Iraq”.

Several photos and videos circulated social media. One of them showed the two officials under the placards of Moqtada Sadr.

Translation: “Photos are taken from Mutanabbi street.”

Another video showed an Iraqi musician holding oud and playing music for the two generals.

The move was widely condemned, as it brought back the scene when US forces invaded Iraq in 2003 and were seen across the country’s streets.