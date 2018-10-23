Syrian Man Films Slaughter of His Own Sister in Dark Web 'Honor Crime' Video

Bashar Bseis who appears in the video while carrying his Ak-47 pointed out toward his sister before shooting her. (Socialmedia)

A cruel video has been widely shared on social media for a Syrian man while executing his sister by shooting her for what he claimed to be: “Honor cleansing”.

The video showed Bashar Bseiso, as his friend call him the video, carrying an Ak-47 pointed at his sister, Rasha, who appears trying to conceal herself into the wall with her headscarf covering her face. Bashar’s friend, who can be heard recording the video while encouraging Bashar to “Wash his disgrace” and shoot the victim.

The reasons that drove Bashar to kill his sister are still unclear.

Some media reports claimed she was raped by a Turkish officer who posted her photos online. Other reports claimed she was in a relationship with a Turkish officer which her brother knew of and drove him to kill her as she “brought shame to the family”.

The video sparked outrage for its brutality. Media reports indicated the crime took place in Jarabulus city, a Syrian city belonging administratively to Aleppo. The city residents have been complaining the “derailing” of the security situation in their city that came as a result of the weapons spread throughout the city.

The brutal video was described as hard to watch for the shocking footage it contains. However, the story went viral among social media users and media outlets.

Rasha is not the first to be killed in Syria or the Middle East this way. Hundreds of women were killed by their family members by the name of “honor”.

*Al Bawaba did not add the video due to the brutal footage it contains.