Twitter’s CEO Asked to Cut Ties With MBS Following Khashoggi’s Disappearance

Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman met with Twitter’s CEO Jack Dorsey during his New York visit in 2016. (Socialmedia)

Follow > Disable alert for Khashoggi Disable alert for Jamal Khashoggi Follow >

Amid more reports emerging on the curious case of the Saudi journalist Jamal Khashoggi, fingers were pointed toward the executives of huge US companies that are becoming more close to Saudi Arabia and Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman (MBS) in business ties.

Details of Khashoggi’s story are still unclear with MBS’ involvement becoming more deep-rooted. It led human rights activists and journalists all over the world to demand more actions taken against MBS and his government to stop supporting the human rights violations while pretending to be carrying out more reforms in the Kingdom.

Jack Dorsey, Twitter CEO, was the main target for those activists, as he is known for having good relations with the Saudi Crown Prince.

Social media users shared images of Jack Dorsey and MBS during the latter’s visit to New York in 2016, reminding Jack of the current events revolving around the missing Saudi journalist and MBS’ involvement in it.

Karen Attiah, an editor and journalist at the Washington Post and Khashoggi's editor also tweeted on the matter calling US companies to “rethink” their relations with Saudi Arabia.

Jamal Khashoggi’s story is still evolving and has grabbed news headlines around the world. However, the silence of few big media outlets, especially in the UK, has been questioned highlighting a major dispute between business ties and politics.

The whistleblower organization Wikileaks has massively covered the Khashoggi’s disappearance story on Twitter posting updates on latest developments on the story.

Jamal Khashoggi,a Saudi journalist who had been living in self-exile in US for more than a year, had disappeared last week after entering the Saudi Arabian consulate building in Istanbul.

His story sparked a major dispute. The Turkish authorities claim he was brutally killed inside the consulate building and his body was dismembered, while the Saudi government still insists on denying the accusations claiming he left their building unharmed.