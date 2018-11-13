Video Compilation: Watch Gaza Change During November 13th Attack
Al Bawaba provides a compilation video of Gaza over the past 12 hours.
Al Bawaba Digital
Tensions between Gaza and Israel has flared up once again. Late into the night of Nov 12 and into the morning of Nov 13, while Gazans and Israelis were partying, smoking shisha, and having dinner, bombs began to drop on Gazan buildings.
Then, hundreds of rockets were shot into Israel. Al Bawaba has captured the transition moments in Gaza, from a relaxed atmosphere of peace to one of tense waiting and alert, as bombs continued to fall. The videos provide an insight into the fragility of normal existence and how rapidly things can change, inside Gaza.
