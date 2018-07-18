Viral Map Shows US Global Arms Sales Between 1950 to 2017

A map designed by Will Geary shows the flows of weapons transfers from the US to other countries between 1950-2017. (Screenshot)

It is a well-known fact that the US is the largest weapons exporter in the world, but did you ever wonder who are the biggest importers of weapons from the US?

A video created by Will Geary, a US Data scientist and visualizer, outlines the flow of weapons trade from the US to the rest of the world in the time period between 1950 to 2017.

The video went viral on social media, have been retweeted for more than 16,000 times and received around 13,000 likes.