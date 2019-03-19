Viral Video: Palestinian Mother Condemns Hamas in The Gaza Strip

Gazans protest the harsh living conditions in the besieged Strip since 2007. (AFP)

Follow > Disable alert for Gaza Strip Disable alert for Gaza Disable alert for Hamas Follow >

A video of a Palestinian mother criticizes Hamas, the party that has been ruling Gaza Strip since 2007 accusing them of corruption. The video is circulating widely social media, starting Monday.

In the video, the Palestinian woman and a mother of four appeared to be saying that she has four unemployed sons beside her husband who is unable to find a job.

She goes on to say how most of the Gaza youths are unemployed while the sons of Hamas’ officials own luxurious cars since they were kids. However, they don’t care about people’s living conditions.

The video of the woman who spoke the mind of most of Gaza residents went viral at a time when Gazans have been in streets peacefully protesting the latest hike in prices and taxes in the besieged Gaza Strip.

Fierce backlashes erupted in Gaza and several protesters were detained and beaten by Hamas forces who began a crackdown on demonstrators and their families.

Protests were organized by a group called “بدنا نعيش” [We Want to Live] who started protests on Thursday. However, Hamas deployed its forces in the main streets and public squares of the Gaza Strip in addition to detaining activists voicing opposition to their rule.

Read More: Gazans Use Social Media to Report Anti-Hamas Protests Amid Media Blackout