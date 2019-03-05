Viral Video: US Professor Holds Student Baby in Class While He Took Notes!

(Twitter)

Twitter has been widely sharing a viral moment in which a US university professor offered to hold his student’s baby daughter as the father did not want to miss his algebra class.

The professor who was later identified as Nathan Alexander at Morehouse College in Atlanta has offered to carry his student’s child as they were reviewing an important content for the upcoming midterms.

The heartwarming photos of the professor teaching the class while having the five-month-old baby girl strapped to his chest have been first shared by students in the class who began posting it to Twitter.

It did not take too long before the story has gone viral on the internet and drew a wave of positive comments and gratitude toward the teacher.

Additionally, the Morehouse College President has also commented on the photos and tweeted an appreciation tweet to the professor.