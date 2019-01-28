'What a Time to Be Alive': Is Elon Musk About to Host Pewdiepie's 'Meme Review'?

Just Elon Musk holding what looks to be a Duke Nukem Cannon (Twitter)

Like so many things, it all started with a tweet. But not just any tweet, Oh No.



This tweet featured eccentric car market and 'rocket-man' Elon Musk holding what can only be described as a Duke Nukem Cannon. Either Mr. Musk owns a Duke Nukem Cannon, which is entirely possible, or the billionaire spent last night whiling away many hours on photoshop. While the first option is plausible, our editors perfer the second.



Pewdiepie is known as the world's biggest youtuber, a gamer, and sort of an internet avatar for meme's, irreverent sarcasm, and not liking the mainstream media. He refers to his followers as 'Bros,' an endearing affectation with tends to trigger writers at the Guardian. Either way, Pewdiepie has graciously accepted Elon Musk's offer:





It remains to be seen whether or not the guys in suits at SpaceX and Tesla will let Mr. Musk host 'Meme Review' - especially after that incident with smoking pot on Joe Rogan - but for the most part the idea seemed to bring cheer across the miserable online networks we all choose to subject ourselves to on a daily basis.





Today, the internet was not quite so unbelievably awful.