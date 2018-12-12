Why Would Saudi Backed Al Arabiya Attack the Two Muslim Women Elected to the U.S. Congress?

(Ilhan Omar Twitter)

Saudi Arabia, which has been depicted as the guardian of Islam for decades as a result of having the custodianship of the holiest two places for Muslims, has been busy launching an attack on American Muslim women of Arab origins who have won seats in the U.S. Congress in the recent U.S. midterm elections.

On Sunday, the Saudi-owned Al Arabiya news website published an article attacking Ilhan Omar and Rashida Tlaib, the two Muslim women who made history of winning in the last US midterms, despite being praised widely in the Arab and Muslim worlds.

The article mainly accuses Omar and Tlaib as being "infiltrated" by “Islamic political parties” including by the Muslim Brotherhood. The article writer argued how both Congresswomen were clear opponents of Trump’s policies that included imposing sanctions on Iran, Muslim Brotherhood and all political movements affiliated to Islam.

Beside Omar and Tlaib, Linda Sarsour was also criticized and accused of having Brotherhood roots and having relations with Turkey, in addition to her work as a member of the Council on American-Islamic Relations (CAIR).

This article was not the first time this has happened. Saudi media regularly attacks American Muslim policymakers.

Shortly after Omar won, one of the Saudi advisors in U.S. and in a tweet accused her of representing the Brotherhood ideology and political Islam.

Translation: “Ilhan Omar won the elections in Minnesota under the Democratic ticket. She follows the Muslim Brotherhood ideology that is allied to the Democratic Party. She will be hostile to the Gulf and support political Islam that is represented by the Muslim Brotherhood.”

The Al Arabiya article received massive reactions from the Arab and the U.S. Muslim community. Bloggers widely condemned the Saudi rhetoric against American Muslim lawmakers.

Meanwhile, it is clear the rise of these political figures in the U.S. may impact the current U.S. administration which has close relations with the Saudi government.

Some attacked Al Arabiya as becoming, more and more, a propagandist tool for the Saudi government.