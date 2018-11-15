Yemeni Journalist Hind Al Aryani Faces Risk of Deportation from Sweden

Hind Aleryani at the Arab Women of the Year awards in London. (Twitter/@HindAleryani)

By Randa Darwish

#HindNotaNumber, is a social media campaign launched by friends of the Yemeni journalist, Hind Al Aryani after her asylum application to Sweden was rejected.

According to the Local Sweden, the award-winning Yemeni journalist and social activist Hind Al Aryani is currently facing the risk of being deported back to Yemen with her daughter after her asylum application to Sweden was rejected.

The Swedish migration authorities justified their rejection of Hind’s asylum on the basis of a Schengen visa obtained from the Czech Republic after she earlier visited it for work, so her application needs to be submitted there.

While Hind and her traumatized daughter receiving medical treatment from anxiety in Sweden where the daughter is also going to school, Swedish authorities denied her request leaving her with fears of being deported to Yemen or arrested by police.

Hind’s friends and non-governmental organization, Journalists Without Borders, stepped up to put more pressure on the Swedish authorities to revoke the deportation order.

Considering the threats Hind had been recieving in Yemen and even in Turkey after leaving her country, Hind expressed her fears of being killed or harmed if deported.

Yemen’s state-run TV had earlier accused Hind of cooperating with international organizations to ruin Islam’s reputation. Following that, she faced threats.

The Swedish government's policy on deporting migrants whose applications were turned down, overlooking the threats they might be facing back in their countries, has been a vital issue among human rights defenders and the civil community around the world.