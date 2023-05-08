Man Utd, Chelsea receive boost in Osimhen pursuit

ALBAWABA - Manchester United and Chelsea remain interested in signing Napoli's ace Victor Osimhen in the summer.

The 24-year-old has been in scintillating form this season, helping Napoli to the Serie A title for the first time since 1990.

He has attracted interest from the likes of Paris Saint-Germain and Bayern Munich as well.

However, Napoli will not be willing to sell their star for anything less than £130 million, as per the Mail.

Osimhen has 28 goals and five assists in 35 appearances across all competitions this season so far.