Man Utd, Chelsea receive boost in Osimhen pursuit

Published May 8th, 2023 - 09:33 GMT
Napoli's Nigerian forward Victor Osimhen celebrates after scoring a penalty to open the scoring during the Italian Serie A football match between SSC Napoli and Fiorentina on May 7, 2023 at the Diego-Maradona stadium in Naples. Napoli makes their first appearance in front of their home fans on May 7 since becoming Italian champions for the first time since 1990 when they host Fiorentina. (Photo by Tiziana FABI / AFP)
ALBAWABA - Manchester United and Chelsea remain interested in signing Napoli's ace Victor Osimhen in the summer.

The 24-year-old has been in scintillating form this season, helping Napoli to the Serie A title for the first time since 1990.

He has attracted interest from the likes of Paris Saint-Germain and Bayern Munich as well.

However, Napoli will not be willing to sell their star for anything less than £130 million, as per the Mail.

Osimhen has 28 goals and five assists in 35 appearances across all competitions this season so far.

