‘Don’t Take Any Prisoners’: Putin Orders Terror Crackdown After St. Petersburg Attack
A police officer cordons off the site of a blast in a supermarket in Saint Petersburg on Dec. 27, 2017. (Olga MALTSEVA / AFP)
Russian President Vladimir Putin on Thursday instructed security forces to kill all terrorists who threaten security officers' lives -- in response to a bombing at a St. Petersburg market.
The orders come a day after the blast injured at least 10 people.
"Don't take any prisoners, liquidate the bandits on the spot," Putin said during remarks at a televised ceremony with veterans of Russia's military campaign in Syria.
Putin called the bombing an act of terrorism.
The explosive device contained a force equivalent to 200 grams of TNT. The suspect was seen on security camera footage leaving a backpack that detonated later inside a locker room at the store.
Earlier this month, Putin called U.S. President Donald Trump to thank him for CIA information that helped prevent a terrorist attack in St. Petersburg. Putin told Trump the information helped lead to the arrest of terrorists that had planned the attack.
This article has been adapted from its original source.
