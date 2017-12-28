‘Don’t Take Any Prisoners’: Putin Orders Terror Crackdown After St. Petersburg Attack

A police officer cordons off the site of a blast in a supermarket in Saint Petersburg on Dec. 27, 2017. (Olga MALTSEVA / AFP)

Russian President Vladimir Putin on Thursday instructed security forces to kill all terrorists who threaten security officers' lives -- in response to a bombing at a St. Petersburg market.

The orders come a day after the blast injured at least 10 people.

"Don't take any prisoners, liquidate the bandits on the spot," Putin said during remarks at a televised ceremony with veterans of Russia's military campaign in Syria.

Putin called the bombing an act of terrorism.

The explosive device contained a force equivalent to 200 grams of TNT. The suspect was seen on security camera footage leaving a backpack that detonated later inside a locker room at the store.

Earlier this month, Putin called U.S. President Donald Trump to thank him for CIA information that helped prevent a terrorist attack in St. Petersburg. Putin told Trump the information helped lead to the arrest of terrorists that had planned the attack.

