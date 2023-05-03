1 dead, 3 wounded in Atlanta shooting

ALBAWABA - One person was killed, and three others were injured in a shooting at a building in downtown Atlanta, Georgia.

The Atlanta Police Department announced on its Twitter page an "active shooting inside a building" near W Peachtree Street.

BREAKING: Police are looking for a gunman that opened fire inside a building in downtown Atlanta, killing 1 and wounding at least 4 others pic.twitter.com/wGYkxx8f8Y — NowThis (@nowthisnews) May 3, 2023

It confirmed that "three people were taken to hospital for treatment, while the fourth person died."

The suspect, who was considered armed and dangerous, fled, however, the police posted pictures on social media that were believed to be him. They called on "anyone with information" to contact them.

Released photos from security cameras inside the building showed the suspect wearing a mask, gray hooded sweatshirt, dark pants and a crossbody bag.

Local news outlets said that the death belongs to a 39-year-old woman. The four injured are also women, aged 25, 29, 56 and 71.