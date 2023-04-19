1 dead, 5 injured in New York car park collapse

ALBAWABA - One person was killed, and five others were injured during a car park collapse in New York.

A parking garage collapsed in Manhattan, New York City, near Pace University and the New York Stock Exchange, Tuesday, killing one person and injuring five others, New York City Fire Department spokesperson John Esposito reported.

New York City Parking Garage Collapse Leaves 1 Worker Dead and At Least 4 Others Injured https://t.co/BXHbv0CV0M — People (@people) April 18, 2023

"As a result of the accident, six workers were injured: one of them died, four were taken to hospital, while another refused to receive medical care", the spokesperson said. The victims were inside the building when it collapsed.

BREAKING NEWS: Authorities: 1 dead, 5 injured in parking garage collapse in Manhattan's Financial District. https://t.co/XQjLAK3ARX pic.twitter.com/3ZPG79Bf0x — News12BX (@News12BX) April 18, 2023

According to sources, an investigation is still underway to find out the cause of the collapse.

Rescue workers warned that some people might be under the rubble.

1 dead, 5 injured in NYC parking garage collapse pic.twitter.com/rTJOUJtLY5 — Catastrophic Failure (@ohshidt) April 18, 2023

Short videos showed the second floor of the garage collapsing on top of the first floor. Eyewitnesses said the collapse was rapid and without warning.