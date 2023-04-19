1 dead, 5 injured in New York car park collapse

  1. Home
Published April 19th, 2023 - 10:07 GMT
Shutterstock

ALBAWABA - One person was killed, and five others were injured during a car park collapse in New York.

A parking garage collapsed in Manhattan, New York City, near Pace University and the New York Stock Exchange, Tuesday, killing one person and injuring five others, New York City Fire Department spokesperson John Esposito reported.

"As a result of the accident, six workers were injured: one of them died, four were taken to hospital, while another refused to receive medical care", the spokesperson said. The victims were inside the building when it collapsed.

According to sources, an investigation is still underway to find out the cause of the collapse.

Rescue workers warned that some people might be under the rubble.

Short videos showed the second floor of the garage collapsing on top of the first floor. Eyewitnesses said the collapse was rapid and without warning.

 

