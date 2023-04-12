1 dead, some wounded in Washington funeral gunfire

ALBAWABA - One person died, and others were wounded in a shooting during a funeral in Washington, DC.

A shooting during a funeral at the Stewart Funeral Home in the eastern part of the U.S. capital, on Tuesday afternoon, left one person dead and several others injured, according to Washington Post.

Alert: Shooting Investigation in the 4300 block of F Street SE. Lookout for a green vehicle fleeing the scene. DO NOT TAKE ACTION CALL 911 — DC Police Department (@DCPoliceDept) April 11, 2023

According to the newspaper, the incident took place during the funeral of a person who was killed in a fatal bullet attack in March. The police immediately closed off the area and the surrounding streets.

Chief Contee provides a briefing on a shooting that occurred earlier this afternoon in the 4000 block of Benning Road, NE.



Have info? Call 202-727-9099 or text 50411. pic.twitter.com/VaQVaKVz1H — DC Police Department (@DCPoliceDept) April 11, 2023

DC Police Department said earlier on "Twitter" that it is investigating the incident. However, it did reveal further information regarding the preparator.

Alert: Shooting Investigation in the 4000 block of Benning Road NE. DO NOT TAKE ACTION CALL 911 — DC Police Department (@DCPoliceDept) April 11, 2023

The final toll of the injuries has not yet been revealed. There were conflicting reports regarding their number, whereas some sources said that there were three injuries and others said suggested they were four.

Four people shot one man dead outside Stewart Funeral home on Benning Rd NE in Washington DC. 12:17 pm right after a funeral. Police say shortly after another shooting-graze wound- in the 4300 block of F SE that may or may not be related. Funeral was for a homicide victim.… pic.twitter.com/BstcDbgEoR — LockharTVMedia (@LockharTVMedia) April 11, 2023

Their health condition was not disclosed either.

While the reason behind the incident is not clear yet, international media outlets circulated news that some people were targeted during the funeral.