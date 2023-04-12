1 dead, some wounded in Washington funeral gunfire

  1. Home
the incident took place during the funeral of a person who was killed in a fatal bullet attack

ALBAWABA - One person died, and others were wounded in a shooting during a funeral in Washington, DC.

A shooting during a funeral at the Stewart Funeral Home in the eastern part of the U.S. capital, on Tuesday afternoon, left one person dead and several others injured, according to Washington Post.

According to the newspaper, the incident took place during the funeral of a person who was killed in a fatal bullet attack in March. The police immediately closed off the area and the surrounding streets.

DC Police Department said earlier on "Twitter" that it is investigating the incident. However, it did reveal further information regarding the preparator.

The final toll of the injuries has not yet been revealed. There were conflicting reports regarding their number, whereas some sources said that there were three injuries and others said suggested they were four.

Their health condition was not disclosed either.

While the reason behind the incident is not clear yet, international media outlets circulated news that some people were targeted during the funeral.

