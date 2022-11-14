  1. Home
With 1 death sentence: Iran tries protesters en masse

Published November 14th, 2022
Pro-government supporters in Iran
Iranians have also mobilised in support of the regime, including in Tehran outside the former US embassy on Friday, a day that marked the 43th anniversary of the start of the Iran hostage crisis ATTA KENARE AFP

ALBAWABA - Iran's judiciary is being tough on protestors with one of them receiving the death sentence.

A person who "set fire to a government building" was sentenced to death on charges of "disturbing public order and peace, assembly and collusion to commit crimes against national security, war and corruption in the land," stated the Mizan News Agency, affiliated with Iran's judiciary.

The sentence has gone viral on the social media with many news websites reporting the sentence beginning with:

 One reported thus:

Thousands were arrested since the protests started last September. Javaid Rehman, the special UN rapporteur on the situation of human rights in Iran, last week said as many as 14,000 people had been arrested since September according to Anadolu news including this one:

The government has not released the official death toll in protests, but independent watchdogs have put the figure at more than 250, including civilians and policemen, according to the Turkish news agency.

 

