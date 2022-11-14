With 1 death sentence: Iran tries protesters en masse

ALBAWABA - Iran's judiciary is being tough on protestors with one of them receiving the death sentence.

A person who "set fire to a government building" was sentenced to death on charges of "disturbing public order and peace, assembly and collusion to commit crimes against national security, war and corruption in the land," stated the Mizan News Agency, affiliated with Iran's judiciary.

Thousands were arrested since the protests started last September. Javaid Rehman, the special UN rapporteur on the situation of human rights in Iran, last week said as many as 14,000 people had been arrested since September according to Anadolu news including this one:

The government has not released the official death toll in protests, but independent watchdogs have put the figure at more than 250, including civilians and policemen, according to the Turkish news agency.