1 injured in a stabbing in the British Museum in London

Breaking Headline

Breaking News

Mahmoud Abbas arrives in Amman, Jordan

August 8th, 2023
ALBAWABA - Anadolu News Agency reported that Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas has arrived in Amman, Jordan in an un-announced visit to the neighboring country.
Published August 8th, 2023 - 10:31 GMT
Breaking News

ALBAWABA - A man has been arrested on suspicion of causing a serious injury after he stabbed a man close to the British Museum in the British capital London.

The Metropolitan Police was called to Museum Street at approximately 10:00 BST and a man was taken to hospital with a stab wound, BBC reported. A spokesperson for the force said there was "no outstanding risk to the public".

londonBritish MuseumUnited Kingdom

