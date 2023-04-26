1 killed, 10 injured in Ukraine museum attack

ALBAWABA - One person was killed and 10 others were injured when Russian forces bombed a museum in eastern Ukraine.

Russian forces bombed a museum in the center of the eastern city of Kupiansk during Tuesday's attack, killing one person, wounding 10 and burying others under the rubble, according to Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy.

Kupyansk, local history museum. 🇷🇺 missile strike. So far, it is known about the dead employee of the museum and ten wounded. There are still people under the rubble.

The terrorist country is doing everything to destroy 🇺🇦 completely. We have no right to forget about it for a… pic.twitter.com/U2bt5RtxnL — Володимир Зеленський (@ZelenskyyUa) April 25, 2023

"So far we have learned of the death of a museum worker and that 10 were wounded. There are others under the rubble. Recovery from the effects of the bombing continues. All necessary agencies are involved," Zelenskyy wrote on Telegram.

The Ukrainian president condemned, what he described as "war crime" and said that Russia is "killing Ukrainians with barbaric methods and trying to erase Ukraine's history and culture."

The district governor said the damage was caused by a Russian S-300 missile.

A short video, circulated by social media activists, showed police digging among the rubble and pulling out a woman who was trapped. Her health condition was not yet clear.

Ukraine had ordered, at the beginning of March, the evacuation of vulnerable groups of residents of the city of Kupiansk and its surrounding areas.

Kupiansk, which had a pre-war population of 26,000, is located in the Kharkiv region, a major railway hub that was occupied by Russian forces for months after they invaded Ukraine in Feb.2022.