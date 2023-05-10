1 killed, 9 children wounded in attack at orphanage

ALBAWABA A man killed teenage girl and injured nine people in a knife attack in orphanage in the village of Tomisławice in Poland, police reported.

Five people were hospitalised as a result of the incident, but their lives were not in danger, four others were treated on the spot.

The attacker was arrested at his place of residence about an hour after the incident and did not put up any resistance.

The attack took place around 11pm on Tuesday evening, with five fire brigade units, five medical rescue teams, and (LPR) helicopter and the police rushing to the scene of the carnage.