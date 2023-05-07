10 dead in Yemen car skidding accident

ALBAWABA - At least 10 people were killed in a car skidding accident from a mountain bend in Yemen.

A car fell from a high mountain slope in al-Masbahi area of Kasma Bremah district district, while it was on its way to Sanaa, killing ten people, including a woman, and injuring three others, on Saturday, Reuters reported.

Local media outlets suggested that the flow of torrential rains, which impeded traffic, was the cause of the accident.

There were conflicting reports about the final death toll, especially since the injured are in critical condition, which indicates that the number of victims could rise.

Social media user and local media outlets circulated terrifying photos that are said to be of the accident.

عشرة أشخاص على الأقل لقوا حتفهم إثر انزلاق سيارة من منعطف جبلي مرتفع#حوادث_سير #اليمن #العالم



Studies show that there has been an increase in slipping of vehicles and cars from the mountain slopes in Yemen.

It is reported that the reason for this is due to the non-rehabilitation of roads by the Houthi militia in northern Yemen, as well as the effects of rain and floods, which destroyed many roads and paths.