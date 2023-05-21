10 killed, 9 wounded in Mexico car race shooting

ALBAWABA - 10 people were killed and nine others injured in a shooting during a car rally in the state of Baja California, Mexico, on Saturday night.

According to local authorities in Ensenada, the municipality where the incident occurred, an armed attack took place in the San Vicente area, targeting participants in a rally known as "Casanayazo." The attack resulted in the injury of nine individuals and the death of 10.

Gunmen shot and killed 10 drivers and wounded nine others in a Saturday road race in Northern Baja California.https://t.co/0enefpSmpL — KTLA (@KTLA) May 21, 2023

Authorities reported that a recent model gray car arrived at the location on the Transpeninsular Highway, from which individuals emerged and began firing with long weapons at the rally participants who were parked at a fuel station.

The motives behind the attack and the identities of the victims have not been immediately determined. Authorities and security agencies have initiated an investigation into the incident.

A similar incident occurred on April 16th, where at least seven people, including a child, were killed when gunmen opened fire at a public swimming pool in the state of Guanajuato, central Mexico.

The recent shooting has raised concerns about the safety and security of public events and underscores the need for authorities to address and prevent such acts of violence.