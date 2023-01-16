  1. Home
  2. NEWS
  3. 10 killed in Congo's church attack

10 killed in Congo's church attack

Published January 16th, 2023 - 08:28 GMT
Congo
Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC) and Kenyan soldiers stand guard at the East African Community (EAC) headquarters in Goma, eastern DRC, on November 16, 2022. (Photo by Guerchom Ndebo / AFP)

ALBAWABA - At least 10 people were killed in an attack on a church in eastern Congo, the army revealed. More than 39 were injured in the blast.

The military spokesperson Anthony Mwalushayi told The Associated Press that a group linked to Islamic extremists is suspected of being behind Sunday's bomb blast at the church.

A bomb exploded in the Pentecostal church in the North Kivu province town of Kasindi. Congo's army allegedly linked the Allied Democratic Forces (ADF), a Ugandan armed group that has pledged allegiance to ISIL (ISIS), to carrying out the deadly attack.

Later, ISIL claimed responsibility for the blast. A Kenyan man was arrested in connection with the church attack.

Tags:CongoDR CongoChurchAttackbomb

© 2000 - 2023 Al Bawaba (www.albawaba.com)

You may also like

Subscribe

Sign up to our newsletter for exclusive updates and enhanced content
Subscribe Now
Loading content ...