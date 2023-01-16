10 killed in Congo's church attack

ALBAWABA - At least 10 people were killed in an attack on a church in eastern Congo, the army revealed. More than 39 were injured in the blast.

The military spokesperson Anthony Mwalushayi told The Associated Press that a group linked to Islamic extremists is suspected of being behind Sunday's bomb blast at the church.

Kenyan detained in DR Congo over church bombing that killed 10 peoplehttps://t.co/abvG8EQUXD pic.twitter.com/KBFvHkNLxm — NTV Kenya (@ntvkenya) January 16, 2023

A bomb exploded in the Pentecostal church in the North Kivu province town of Kasindi. Congo's army allegedly linked the Allied Democratic Forces (ADF), a Ugandan armed group that has pledged allegiance to ISIL (ISIS), to carrying out the deadly attack.

Later, ISIL claimed responsibility for the blast. A Kenyan man was arrested in connection with the church attack.