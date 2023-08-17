10 killed in a plane crash in Indonesia

ALBAWABA - At least 10 people have lost their lives in a plane crash in Malaysia's central Selangor state.

Shah Alam district police chief Mohamad Iqbal Ibrahim confirmed that a jet has crashed. He said it appeared that all the passengers on the plane had perished but couldn’t give further details. Another police officer, who declined to be named as he isn’t authorized to speak to the media, said that at least nine bodies have been found, Fox News reported.