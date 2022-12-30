10 oil workers killed in Syria

ALBAWABA - Ten oil field workers were killed in Syria after they were attacked, Friday. SANA, the Syrian news agency, reported the workers were going to work at the time when three buses, carrying them to the Al Taim oil field in Dier Ezzor, eastern Syria came under fire.

The news is trending on the social media. At least two people were injured.

This is a developing story...................