10-Year-Old Killed in Landmine in Saudi Arabia's South

A 10-year old child was killed in a landmine explosion in southern Saudi Arabia, according to the official SPA news agency on Monday.

Three other people, including two children, were injured in the blast that took place in Al-Aaridah province.

SPA said the landmine was planted by Houthi rebels in war-torn Yemen but was washed away into Saudi territory by floods.

In 2015, Saudi Arabia and several Arab allies launched a massive air campaign against Shia Houthi rebels, who overran capital Sanaa and other provinces a year earlier.

