Thousands protest Netanyahu policies

ALBAWABA - Around 10,000 Israelis took to the streets to protest the policies of new prime minister Benjamin Netanyahu and his hardline rightwing government.

The protests took place in central Tel Aviv on Saturday. The demonstrators included members of parliament, known as the Knesset, who opposed a government plan to reduce the powers of the judiciary.

The protestors, filling Tel Aviv's Habima Square, were against the overall policies of what is seen as a Israel's most rightwing government dominated by ultra-religious parties and extremists.

Demonstrators specifically pointed to Netanyahu, one of the government’s partners known for his far-right policies, National Security Minister Itamar Ben-Gvir, and Finance Minister Bezalel Smotrich, Anadolu reported.

Palestinian flag was raised as thousands marched in the occupied city of Tel Aviv to protest against the newly formed government by Benjamin Netanyahu. pic.twitter.com/1pltMJuZ2B — 🍴✨ بے خبر سویلین (@wajSadaf) January 8, 2023

In the square, demonstrators held banners, which read: "Crime Minister," with a picture of Netanyahu as they chanted: "Israel wants equality", "Netanyahu is dangerous, corrupt and racist" and "Ben-Gvir and Smotritch are a disaster.”

Justice Minister Yariv Levin announced Thursday a law is being drafted limiting the powers of the Israeli Supreme Court, reducing the judiciary's influence to select judges and allowing parliament to overrule court decisions.