  3. 11 Dead: Congress Passes $8.3 Billion Emergency Bill to Fight Covid-19

11 Dead: Congress Passes $8.3 Billion Emergency Bill to Fight Covid-19

Published March 5th, 2020 - 08:50 GMT
MTA cleaning staff disinfect the 86th St. Q train station on March 4, 2020 in New York City. Six people have been diagnosed with novel coronavirus in the metro New York area, including one community spread infection. Yana Paskova/Getty Images/AFP Yana Paskova / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / AFP
Highlights
The House of Representatives overwhelmingly passed an $8.3 billion emergency funding bill Wednesday to combat the coronavirus outbreak as the death toll in the U.S. reached 11.

The bipartisan bill cleared the House floor with a 415-2 vote which came hours after congressional leaders from both chambers agreed on a deal to fight the novel coronavirus, officially known as COVID-19.

The Senate is expected to vote on the bill Thursday.

The measure provides $7.76 billion to agencies fighting the disease.

The U.S. death toll from the new coronavirus climbed to 11 Wednesday when officials in California recorded the first death from COVID-19 there.

Officials in California's Placer County described the victim as elderly with underlying health conditions.

Globally, COVID-19 has infected more than 89,000 people and killed more than 3,100 of them.

