  1. Home
  2. NEWS
  3. 11 dead, dozens missing as migrant boat capsizes off Tunisia's coast

11 dead, dozens missing as migrant boat capsizes off Tunisia's coast

Dr. Mansour Al-Maswari

Mansour Al-Maswari

Published August 7th, 2023 - 04:07 GMT
sinking boat
Fishing boat. Shutterstock
Highlights
Tunisian coast guards have recovered 901 bodies of drowned migrants this year, marking a record. Most of the migrants hailed from sub-Saharan African countries.

ALBAWABA- The death toll from a migrant boat sinking off the coast of Sfax, Tunisia, has reached 11, with 44 people still missing. The migrants on board the ill-fated boat, which sank near Kerkennah Island close to Sfax port, came from sub-Saharan African countries

Also ReadImmigration boat sinks near Tunisia, 10 missingImmigration boat sinks near Tunisia, 10 missing

Tunisian coast guards have recovered 901 bodies of drowned migrants this year, marking a record. Most of the migrants hailed from sub-Saharan African countries. 

Sfax has become a major transit point for migrants attempting to reach nearby Italian islands using smugglers' boats. The central Mediterranean is the deadliest migration route globally, with over 20,000 recorded deaths since 2014. 

Migrant departures surged in March and April following Tunisian President Kais Saied's speech denouncing the influx. 

In early July, hundreds of migrants were expelled from Sfax after clashes with locals.

Tags:TunisiaSfax cityMigrantssinking boatmissingMediterranean Sea

Read More

Loading content ...

You may also like

Loading content ...

Subscribe

Sign up to our newsletter for exclusive updates and enhanced content
Subscribe Now