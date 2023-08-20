11 killed in a bombing attack in northern Pakistan

ALBAWABA - Eleven workers were killed in a bomb blast in northwestern Pakistan near the border with Afghanistan, a local government official said Sunday.

An explosive device blew up after being attached to the car they were traveling in on Saturday evening, according to Rehman Gul Khattak, a senior government officer in North Waziristan.

“Heartbreaking to know about the terrorist attack in North Waziristan which claimed the lives of 11 innocent laborers. Strongly condemn this senseless act of violence and stand in solidarity with the families affected," caretaker Prime Minister Anwaar-ul-Haq Kakar posted on X, formerly known as Twitter, AFP reported.