116-Year-Old Woman Beats Covid-19 in Turkey

An elderly woman in central Eskisehir province has recently beaten COVID-19 after receiving treatment at a local hospital.

Ayse Karatay, 116, became ill nearly three weeks ago and was placed in the intensive care unit at Eskisehir City Hospital.

After the improvement in her health condition, Karatay was taken out of intensive care.

Speaking to reporters, her son Ibrahim Karatay expressed his joy over his mother's recovery.

The elderly woman had only received one dose of Sinovac vaccine, his son said, adding if she had gotten the second dose perhaps she would have beaten the coronavirus easier.

"She had contracted the virus three weeks ago while she was with her relatives," he said.

He also thanked all of the health workers for their efforts in taking care of his mother. "A few others at our village have beaten the virus. We believe the reason is due to the clean air and organic foods we have consumed."

Having received two doses of the Sinovac vaccine, the son said he plans to get his third jab soon.

Turkey has so far confirmed over 6 million coronavirus cases and 52,860 deaths, while nearly 80% of the country's adult population has received at least one dose of a two-shot vaccine.