12 Journalists Killed in The Ukraine War

Published March 27th, 2022 - 04:02 GMT
Ukrainian soldiers walk on the front line
Ukrainian soldiers walk on the front line, near Kyiv, on March 20, 2022. (Genya SAVILOV / AFP)

ALBAWABA - The number of journalists killed covering the Ukraine war are slowly rising. 

According to the Ukraine Attorney General Iryna Venediktova 12 journalists were killed since the war started a month ago.

She added 10 more reporters were injured in the fighting, some critically.

