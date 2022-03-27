12 Journalists Killed in The Ukraine War

ALBAWABA - The number of journalists killed covering the Ukraine war are slowly rising.
According to the Ukraine Attorney General Iryna Venediktova 12 journalists were killed since the war started a month ago.
12 journalists killed in Ukraine since beginning of war https://t.co/KhfEKXwgtE #Russia #Turkish #Ukraine— TeluguStop.com (@telugustop) March 27, 2022
She added 10 more reporters were injured in the fighting, some critically.
