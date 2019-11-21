12 Killed in Attacks on Idlib Camps by Syrian Regime Supporters

Twelve civilians were killed in an attack on camps in Idlib by Iran-backed terror groups supporting Bashar al-Assad regime in Syria, preliminary reports show.

The attacks were carried from bases on Mount Azzan in the southern countryside of Aleppo, where 40 civilians were wounded, according to the Syrian opposition’s observatory.

Missile attacks targeted the village of Kah in Idlib that forced civilians to the camps where they were displaced.

The White helmet teams say casualties were mostly children.

In the evening, six civilians were killed and several civilians were injured in the attacks on villages by Russia.

The number of civilians who died Wednesday rose to 18.

Four civilians wounded in the attack in Idlib have been brought to Turkey from the Cilvegozu Border Gate.

The civilians were taken to the hospital at the Reyhanli district of Hatay, a southern Turkish province bordering Syria.

While the wounded are arriving to Turkey paramedic teams are kept ready on the border.

The death toll from the attacks on residential areas in the Idlib de-escalation zone amounted to 75, including 13 children, over the last month, said the White Helmets.

According Syria’s Response Coordination Group, a local non-governmental organization, the attacks of the Assad regime and its supporter Russia has displaced some 40,000 civilians in the first half of November within the Idlib de-escalation zone.

Turkey and Russia agreed last September to turn Idlib into a de-escalation zone where acts of aggression are expressly prohibited.

The Syrian regime and its allies, however, have consistently broken the terms of the cease-fire, launching frequent attacks inside the zone.

The de-escalation zone is currently home to some four million civilians, including hundreds of thousands displaced in recent years by regime forces from throughout the war-weary country.

Syria has been locked in a vicious civil war since early 2011, when the regime cracked down on pro-democracy protests with unexpected ferocity.

Since then, hundreds of thousands of people have been killed and more than 10 million others displaced, according to UN officials.

This article has been adapted from its original source.