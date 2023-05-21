12 killed, 90 injured in El Salvador stampede

ALBAWABA - 12 people were killed in El Salvador as a result of a stampede when fans attempted to enter the Cuscatlán Stadium in the capital, San Salvador, Saturday night to watch a football match.

The police announced that the stampede led to the death of 12 victims, while Francisco Alabi, the Minister of Health, stated that emergency teams were deployed, and the injured were transported to local hospitals.

El Salvador: At least nine dead after football fans 'smothered' in stampede at stadium https://t.co/AWnUkAKHfk — Sky News (@SkyNews) May 21, 2023

He added that approximately 90 people, including minors, are receiving treatment, and most of them are in a stable condition.

Preliminary information from the police indicates that the stampede started when fans tried to enter the stadium to watch a league match between the local team Alianza and CD FAS after the gates were closed.

LOOK: Fans help injured people during a stampede at the Cuscatlán Stadium, during to a soccer match in San Salvador, El Salvador, Saturday. https://t.co/BY9VNTfF05 — ABS-CBN News (@ABSCBNNews) May 21, 2023

Juan Carlos Bidegain, the Salvadoran Minister of the Interior, stated that civil defense teams were present at the scene to assist the affected individuals.

Additionally, hundreds of police officers and soldiers have been deployed to the stadium.

President Nayib Bukele announced that the National Police and the Public Prosecutor's Office will conduct a comprehensive investigation into the incident.

"Everyone will be investigated... the teams, the managers, the stadium, the ticket office, the league, the federation, and so on. Whoever the culprits are, they will not escape punishment", said Bukele.