12 killed, 90 injured in El Salvador stampede

Published May 21st, 2023 - 07:22 GMT
(Photo by Milton FLORES / AFP / )

ALBAWABA - 12 people were killed in El Salvador as a result of a stampede when fans attempted to enter the Cuscatlán Stadium in the capital, San Salvador, Saturday night to watch a football match.

The police announced that the stampede led to the death of 12 victims, while Francisco Alabi, the Minister of Health, stated that emergency teams were deployed, and the injured were transported to local hospitals.

He added that approximately 90 people, including minors, are receiving treatment, and most of them are in a stable condition.

(Photo by Milton FLORES / AFP / )

Preliminary information from the police indicates that the stampede started when fans tried to enter the stadium to watch a league match between the local team Alianza and CD FAS after the gates were closed.

Juan Carlos Bidegain, the Salvadoran Minister of the Interior, stated that civil defense teams were present at the scene to assist the affected individuals. 

Additionally, hundreds of police officers and soldiers have been deployed to the stadium.

President Nayib Bukele announced that the National Police and the Public Prosecutor's Office will conduct a comprehensive investigation into the incident.

(Photo by Milton FLORES / AFP / )

"Everyone will be investigated... the teams, the managers, the stadium, the ticket office, the league, the federation, and so on. Whoever the culprits are, they will not escape punishment", said Bukele.

