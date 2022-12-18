12 policemen killed in Kirkuk

ALBAWABA - 12 Iraqi policemen were killed in the northern city of Kirkuk, Sunday, Anadolu reported. This was a suspected terror attack carried out by the ISIS group.
12 Iraqi policemen killed in attack in Kirkuk https://t.co/yufLc2mT1p pic.twitter.com/jg8fu6eEcS— NEWS 24 (@news24tv) December 18, 2022
An explosive device exploded at a federal police patrol before suspected Daesh/ISIS terrorists opened fire on the force, Baghdad Today website said, citing a local police source, the Turkish news agency added. The Iraqi authorities are investigating the heinous attack.
#niet_in_journaal #nieuwsuur #Teletekst #Iraq #bomb_attack #Daesh https://t.co/lmyGsAfKSw— Berto Jongman (@BertoJongman100) December 18, 2022
Meanwhile the attack is trending on the social media through different hashtags. An earlier report by AFP added at least seven were killed, pointing out that a bomb blast initially targeted a truck transporting the police officers. It was followed by "a direct attack with small arms," near the village of Chalal al-Matar, a federal police officer who attributed the assault to Daesh, told the French news agency on condition of anonymity.
At least 7 Iraqi police killed after suspected Daesh terrorists target truck transporting the men with bomb, small armshttps://t.co/lOag3cFtg1— DAILY SABAH (@DailySabah) December 18, 2022
