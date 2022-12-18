  1. Home
  3. 12 policemen killed in Kirkuk

Published December 18th, 2022 - 05:48 GMT
Iraqi police
The bodies of Iraq's federal police members who were killed in suspected IS attack, are repatriated from Kirkuk airport in northern Iraq on December 18, 2022. Gunmen in northern Iraq where remnants of the Islamic State group are active blew up a vehicle carrying policeman before opening fire killing nine, police sources said. No group immediately claimed responsibility for the attack, one of the deadliest in Iraq in recent months. (Photo by Marwan IBRAHIM / AFP)

ALBAWABA - 12 Iraqi policemen were killed in the northern city of Kirkuk, Sunday, Anadolu reported. This was a suspected terror attack carried out by the ISIS group. 

An explosive device exploded at a federal police patrol before suspected Daesh/ISIS terrorists opened fire on the force, Baghdad Today website said, citing a local police source, the Turkish news agency added. The Iraqi authorities are investigating the heinous attack.

Meanwhile the attack is trending on the social media through different hashtags.  An earlier report by AFP added at least seven were killed, pointing out that a bomb blast initially targeted a truck transporting the police officers. It was followed by "a direct attack with small arms," near the village of Chalal al-Matar, a federal police officer who attributed the assault to Daesh, told the French news agency on condition of anonymity. 

 

