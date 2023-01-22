13 killed in building collapse in Aleppo

ALBAWABA - At least 13 people were killed on Sunday, when a five-floor building collapsed in Syria's commercial city of Aleppo in the north, the Syrian news agency, SANA news, reported.

One child was among the dead, while several people remain missing and are suspected to be under the rubble.

مصرع 10 اشخاص من بينهم طفل جراء انهيار مبنى سكني في مدينة #حلب

Rescue teams reached the building site and are trying to the stranded people. Water leakage into the structure's pillars had weakened it and caused the whole building to cave in, according to a police report.

The building is located in the Sheikh Maqsoud neighborhood in Syria's second-largest city.

Syria's Ministry of Interior said that a residential building consisting of five floors collapsed in a well-known street in Aleppo. Seven families are believed to live there.