13 killed in building collapse in Aleppo

Published January 22nd, 2023 - 11:09 GMT
Syrian rescue teams inspect the damage at the site of an alleged US-led coalition drone strike in the opposition-held city of al-Bab. (Photo by Bakr ALKASEM / AFP)
Water leakage into the bases of the building is the main reason behind the collapse.

ALBAWABA - At least 13 people were killed on Sunday, when a five-floor building collapsed in Syria's commercial city of Aleppo in the north, the Syrian news agency, SANA news, reported.

One child was among the dead, while several people remain missing and are suspected to be under the rubble.

Rescue teams reached the building site and are trying to the stranded people. Water leakage into the structure's pillars had weakened it and caused the whole building to cave in, according to a police report.

The building is located in the Sheikh Maqsoud neighborhood in Syria's second-largest city.

Syria's Ministry of Interior said that a residential building consisting of five floors collapsed in a well-known street in Aleppo. Seven families are believed to live there.

