13 killed in Pakistan security base attack

ALBAWABA - An attack on a security base in Pakistan killed 13 people in clashes that erupted between special forces and unknown fighters.

"Well-equipped" fighters stormed the security base in the town of Muslim Bagh in Balochistan province and captured 3 families in a residential building, according to the Pakistani army.

The army said that "six attackers" were killed along with six members of the government security forces and one civilian. Six others, including a woman, were also wounded.

The clashes that broke out on Friday had concluded on Saturday morning.

"The complex clearance operation included a hostage rescue as well as the rescue of three families from an apartment building", the army said.

No one has claimed responsibility for the attack yet.

Balochistan is of strategic importance due to its rich reserves of copper, zinc and natural gas.

The Pakistani Taliban movement is very active in the region. They were unverified news that the movement is behind the attack.

Baluch separatists, along with the Taliban, have long targeted security forces across the province.