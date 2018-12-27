13 Nigerian Forces Killed by Boko Haram

A picture taken on December 17, 2018 shows mud houses burnt down by Boko Haram fighters in the Maiborti village, on the outskirts of Maiduguri, northeast Nigeria. Hundreds fled late on December 16, 2018 after Boko Haram burned their homes near Nigeria's northeastern city of Maiduguri, residents told AFP. Boko Haram fighters in several trucks stormed Maiborti village, five kilometres (miles) outside Maiduguri, firing indiscriminately and setting fire to homes, they said. AUDU MARTE / AFP

Follow > Disable alert for Boko Haram Follow >

The Nigerian army has said at least 13 security operatives -- including soldiers and policemen -- were killed in an ambush by Boko Haram fighters in the restive northeast region.

Army spokesman Onyema Nwachukwu said in a statement late Tuesday that the troops ran into the ambush along the Maiduguri-Damaturu road during an escort mission.

“The gallant troops engaged the terrorists in a fire fight, courageously wading through the ambush,” said the statement.

Several Boko Haram fighters also died in the ensuing fight, it added.