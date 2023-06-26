13-storey building collapses in Egypt

ALBAWABA - A 13-storey building collapsed in Egypt's Alexandria on Monday, local Egyptian media reported.

The building, which collapsed in the Sidi Bishr region in Alexandria, is a 13-storey building and a ground floor; each floor contains 5 apartments. One person was reported injured till this moment, Egyptian authorities maintained.

A large number of residents of the collapsed building are still under the rubble as rescue workers arrived at the scene to save people stuck inside the building.

التفاصيل الأولية لانهيار بناية من 13 طابقاً في الأسكندرية المصرية وسط أنباء عن وجود عدد كبير من السكان تحت الأنقاض#مصر#الحدث pic.twitter.com/I9cqbeYYy9 — ا لـحـدث (@AlHadath) June 26, 2023

According to Egypt's Cairo 24, Major General Muhammad al-Sharif, Governor of Alexandria, added that 10 ambulances and a large number of civil protection vehicles were dispatched to follow up on the collapsed Miami building.

Furthermore, it added that the building was built in the 70s, and a decision to remove the last floor was issued a while ago. He added that the entire property was presented to the Falling Facilities Committee.