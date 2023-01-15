14 killed in Russian missile attack on Ukraine

ALBAWABA - At least 14 people, including a 15-year-old girl, were killed and 64 others were wounded in a Russian missile attack on targets across Ukraine, according to news report.

Aljazeera said power supplies were disrupted in the capital, Kyiv, and the Kharkiv region.

In the eastern-central city of Dnipro, where a big part of an apartment block was flattened to the ground in the barrage of Russian missile attacks, at least two dozen people are believed to be missing, and several others are trapped under the rubble.

"Tragedy!" shouted Dnipro mayor Borys Filatov following a tour of the destroyed apartment block. "We will be going through the rubble all night.”

Aljazeera said pictures from the scene showed firefighters putting out a blaze around the carcasses of some cars in Dnipro. It said a big part of the apartment block was missing, while the exterior of the rest of the building was badly damaged.

Trapped residents were signaling their location under the debris with their mobile phone torches, according to Ukrainian media reports.

“They keep sending SMS-es,” Mikhailo Lysenko, deputy mayor of Dnipro said in a social media video. “We stop our work now and then to keep silence and we hear people scream from underneath the rubble.”

Regional governor Valentyn Reznichenko said seven children were among the wounded, the youngest three years old.

“The fate of 26 people is still unknown,” he added.