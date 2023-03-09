11 women, children drown in Yemen

ALBAWABA - Eleven women and children died and 12 other people were rescued in a shipwreck off Yemen’s Red Sea coast earlier this week, authorities said.

The boat, with more than 20 people aboard, sank off the coast of Hudeida, according to a statement by the Fisheries Authority in the area.

The passengers were on their way to a relative’s wedding party on Kamaran Island when their boat capsized because of high winds and wavy waters.

Authorities dispatched a coast guard ship to look for the dead in a waterway between Kamaran and the province's district of Luhiya, the statement said.

Al Hudeida is the fourth-largest city in Yemen and its a principal port on the Red Sea.