At 148 Violations Israeli Attacks on Palestinian Journalist Soar in May - Report

ALBAWABA - Attacks on Palestinian journalists have been rife on the occupied territories. The news is trending on the social media.

These are attacks by Israeli soldiers as Journalists Support Committee, an Arab NGO, stated in a report that just came out.

It states that 148 Israeli rights violations against Palestinian journalists in the occupied Palestinian territories were documented in just one month according to Anadolu news.

The Journalists Support Committee said stated last May witnessed there was a surge in attacks on Palestinian journalists by Israeli forces and settlers. It said the attacks is an “an attempt to prevent Palestinian journalists from covering Israeli assaults against Palestinians and their holy sites.”

The Israeli violations varied from arrests, intimidation, shooting, verbal and physical assaults to car-ramming incidents, pointing out 11 journalists were detained by Israeli forces in the West Bank during May, while five others were held in jail with an extended custody and without trial.

"Israeli forces, in collaboration with settlers, disrupted the work of 61 journalists and media institutions while covering Israeli violations in the cities of Jerusalem, Hebron and Jenin,” it added and as reported by the Turkish news agency.

Journalists Support Committee noted also that the social media accounts of 11 Palestinian journalists were suspended for alleged violations of publication rules.

Last month, Al Jazeera journalist Shireen Abu Akleh, 51, was shot dead while covering an Israeli military raid in the West Bank city of Jenin.

Palestinian officials and her employer, Al Jazeera, said she was killed by Israeli forces.

There was no comment from Israeli authorities on the NGO’s report Anadolu concluded.