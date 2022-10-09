15 Migrants Shot Dead by Traffickers Off Libyan Coast

ALBAWABA - The bodies of 15 migrants off the coast of Libya in Sabratha were recovered after they were shot dead and their boat was set alight.

15 migrants have been killed and their bodies were burned in their boat after a dispute between human smugglers in Sabratha https://t.co/G2puO4XJia pic.twitter.com/X6tgVdFb35 — David (@David02060345) October 9, 2022

The news is trending on the social media for the horrendous act. The 15 were shot dead by traffickers in Sabratha city in western Libya, a local NGO reported according to Anadolu.

15 migrants have been killed and their bodies were burned in their boat after a dispute between human smugglers in Sabratha on Friday, local sources declare. The identities of the victims are yet to be known. pic.twitter.com/gcMr5k1lbH — The Libya Observer (@Lyobserver) October 7, 2022

The migrants were killed in a dispute between traffickers before their boat was set ablaze said Ahmed Hamza, head of the Libyan National Commission for Human Rights and added they were from different nationalities the Turkish news agency reported.

Images of a burning boat taken in #Sabratha, #Libya. According to local sources, 15 migrants were shot dead yesterday as a result of a dispute between human traffickers, and the boat was then burned with their bodies inside pic.twitter.com/wFvSkyC97Z — Khalifa Abo Khraisse (@abokhraisse) October 7, 2022

Libya is one of the main routes to Europe that migrants regularly use to cross the Mediterranean to reach European shores. According to official Libyan figures, there are nearly 700,000 migrants held in Libyan detention facilities who were caught attempting to make their route toward Europe, the news agency stated.