15 Migrants Shot Dead by Traffickers Off Libyan Coast

Al Bawaba Staff

Published October 9th, 2022 - 05:01 GMT
Boatpeople face danger (AFP File Folder)

ALBAWABA - The bodies of 15 migrants off the coast of Libya in Sabratha were recovered after they were shot dead and their boat was set alight. 

The news is trending on the social media for the horrendous act. The 15 were shot dead by traffickers in Sabratha city in western Libya, a local NGO reported according to Anadolu

The migrants were killed in a dispute between traffickers before their boat was set ablaze said Ahmed Hamza, head of the Libyan National Commission for Human Rights and added they were from different nationalities the Turkish news agency reported.

Libya is one of the main routes to Europe that migrants regularly use to cross the Mediterranean to reach European shores. According to official Libyan figures, there are nearly 700,000 migrants held in Libyan detention facilities who were caught attempting to make their route toward Europe, the news agency stated. 

 

