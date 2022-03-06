1.5 Million People Flee Ukraine in 10 Days

ALBAWABA - UNHCR, the United Nations Refugee Agency says up till now 1.5 million people have fled the war in Ukraine.
10 days.— UNHCR, the UN Refugee Agency (@Refugees) March 6, 2022
1.5 million people.
This is now the fastest growing refugee crisis since World War II.
In the coming days millions more lives will be uprooted, unless there is an immediate end to this senseless conflict. pic.twitter.com/OmEcGeMRtS
This number of refugees have left their homes in the last 10 days.
This is now the fastest growing refugee crisis since World War II. In the coming days millions more lives will be uprooted, unless there is an immediate end to this senseless conflict UNHCR adds.
Via SyndiGate.info
© 2000 - 2022 Al Bawaba (www.albawaba.com)