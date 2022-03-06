1.5 Million People Flee Ukraine in 10 Days

ALBAWABA - UNHCR, the United Nations Refugee Agency says up till now 1.5 million people have fled the war in Ukraine.

10 days.

1.5 million people.

This is now the fastest growing refugee crisis since World War II.



In the coming days millions more lives will be uprooted, unless there is an immediate end to this senseless conflict. pic.twitter.com/OmEcGeMRtS — UNHCR, the UN Refugee Agency (@Refugees) March 6, 2022

This number of refugees have left their homes in the last 10 days.

This is now the fastest growing refugee crisis since World War II. In the coming days millions more lives will be uprooted, unless there is an immediate end to this senseless conflict UNHCR adds.