150 Km Winds: Omanis in Fear After Tropical Storm Turns Into Cyclone

Tropical storm Shaheen in Oman has morphed into a cyclone with surface winds up to 151 km, Omani authorities have warned.

According to Oman News Agency, Shaheen is currently moving toward the coastal areas of the Oman Sea and is located 500 km away from the capital Muscat.

In view of the latest weather announcement today by Oman Civil Aviation Authority on Tropical Storm Shaheen, the Embassy of Malaysia in Muscat would like to advise Malaysians in the Sultanate of Oman to remain vigilant and follow the guidance issued by local authorities. pic.twitter.com/mjyFEQuUis — Embassy of Malaysia, Muscat (@MYEmbMuscat) October 2, 2021

“The cyclone is expected to directly impact the coastal areas from Muscat to North Al Batinah governates,” ONA said, quoting the country’s civil aviation authority.

Sea conditions are also expected to deteriorate, the CCA said, calling on the public to exercise caution.

