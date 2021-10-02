150 Km Winds: Omanis in Fear After Tropical Storm Turns Into Cyclone

  1. Home
Tropical storm Shaheen in Oman has morphed into a cyclone with surface winds up to 151 km, Omani authorities have warned. 

According to Oman News Agency, Shaheen is currently moving toward the coastal areas of the Oman Sea and is located 500 km away from the capital  Muscat. 

“The cyclone is expected to directly impact the coastal areas from Muscat to North Al Batinah governates,” ONA said, quoting the country’s civil aviation authority. 

Sea conditions are also expected to deteriorate, the CCA said, calling on the public to exercise caution.

 

