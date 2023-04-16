16 dead, 9 injured in Dubai fire

  1. Home
Published April 16th, 2023 - 07:09 GMT
Shutterstock

ALBAWABA - 16 people died and nine others were injured as a result of a fire that broke out in a residential building in a popular area in Dubai, UAE.

A fire accident occurred on Saturday afternoon, in an apartment on the fourth floor of a residential building in the popular al-Ras area located in the old part of the city, according to Dubai Civil Defense.

The nationalities of the victims and the condition of the injured were not revealed yet.

A statement issued by the Civil Defense stated, "Initial investigations showed that there were violations by the building's owner, with regard to security and safety requirements."

Investigations are still going on to find out the real cause of the fire. Emergency aid was provided to those injured in the accident immediately.

Al-Ras area is known as a popular area where a large number of workers live in it.

