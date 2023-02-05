  1. Home
  2. NEWS
  3. 16 killed on highway in China

16 killed in China highway accident

Published February 5th, 2023 - 09:56 GMT
News
Breaking

ALBAWABA - At least 16 people were killed and 66 others injured in a pile-up highway accident in central China on Sunday.

Traffic police said 16 people were killed in the pile-up, including seven in a single collision, while 66 others were injured according to AFP.

Tags:ChinaHunanhighway accident

Via SyndiGate.info


© 2000 - 2022 Al Bawaba (www.albawaba.com)

You may also like

Subscribe

Sign up to our newsletter for exclusive updates and enhanced content
Subscribe Now
Loading content ...