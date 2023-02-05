16 killed in China highway accident

ALBAWABA - At least 16 people were killed and 66 others injured in a pile-up highway accident in central China on Sunday.

16 people have been killed and 66 injured after multiple traffic accidents involving dozens of cars on a highway in central China’s Hunan province yesterday afternoon. An investigation team from the central govt has been sent to help with the rescue and look into the cause. pic.twitter.com/Ls8sFSKXgR — Shanghai Daily (@shanghaidaily) February 5, 2023

Traffic police said 16 people were killed in the pile-up, including seven in a single collision, while 66 others were injured according to AFP.