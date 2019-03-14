16 Palestinians Arrested in Pre-Dawn Raids in West Bank

(Shutterstock/ File Photo)

Follow > Disable alert for West Bank Follow >

Israeli forces detained at least 16 Palestinians, including six university students, across the occupied West Bank, on predawn Thursday.

Palestine Prisoner’s Society (PPS) said that Israeli forces detained two Palestinians in the southern West Bank district of Hebron. They were identified as Amjad Said Amro and Said Abu Sneineh.

In the southern West Bank district of Bethlehem, five Palestinians were detained. PPS identified them as Walid Nuwawra, Islam Ahmad Salah, Saed al-Azza, Muhammad Adnan Malsh, and Ahmad Muhammad Salah.

In the central West Bank district of Jerusalem, one Palestinian was detained and identified as Samer al-Qabani, an Al-Aqsa Mosque guard.

In the Birzeit University, in the central West Bank district of Ramallah, PPS confirmed that six Palestinian students were detained by Israeli forces. They were identified as Muatasem Ayman Zaloum, Abed al-Rahman Hamdan, Amer Lidadweh, Aseed Kiswani, Saji Abed, and Waed al-Faqhaa.

In the central West Bank district of Jericho, one Palestinian was detained and identified as Qaher Majed Farraj.

In the northern West Bank district of Jenin, another Palestinian was detained by Israeli forces. He was identified as Rami Jamal Yaseen.

According to prisoners rights group Addameer, there are 5,440 Palestinian prisoners being held in Israeli prisons.

This article has been adapted from its original source.