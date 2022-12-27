  1. Home
  3. 16 People killed on Omdurman highway in Sudan

December 27th, 2022
ALBAWABA - At least 16 people were killed in Sudan and 19 others injured when a passenger bus collided with a parked truck on a highway.

The accident occurred, Tuesday, in the city of Omdurman to the northwest of Khartoum as the bus swerved on a highway causing it to collide with the parked truck. The bus was on its way to Khartoum from El Fasher, the capital of the North Darfur state.

Ambulances transported the injured to Omdurman Hospital, while the bodies were evacuated to the morgue. Thousands of people die annually in road accidents that are common in Sudan, often due to poor road maintenance and poor enforcement of traffic rules.

