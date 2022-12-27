16 People killed on Omdurman highway in Sudan

ALBAWABA - At least 16 people were killed in Sudan and 19 others injured when a passenger bus collided with a parked truck on a highway.

The accident occurred, Tuesday, in the city of Omdurman to the northwest of Khartoum as the bus swerved on a highway causing it to collide with the parked truck. The bus was on its way to Khartoum from El Fasher, the capital of the North Darfur state.

🔴وفاة (16) وإصابة (19) في حادث مروري على الطريق الغربي (أم درمان الفاشر) .وقع في الساعات الأولى من صباح اليوم حادث حركة مروري في الطريق الغربي أم درمان بارا وذلك بمنطقة الشيخ حمد بالقرب من المويلح.



الرحمة والمغفرة لهم وعاجل الشفاء للمصابين

Ambulances transported the injured to Omdurman Hospital, while the bodies were evacuated to the morgue. Thousands of people die annually in road accidents that are common in Sudan, often due to poor road maintenance and poor enforcement of traffic rules.